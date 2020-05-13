ROCKDALE — Services for Betty Northcott, 90, of Thorndale will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Stephen Ammons officiating.
Burial will be in Locklin Cemetery in San Gabriel.
Mrs. Northcott died Saturday, May 9, at a Rockdale nursing home.
She was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Granger to Herschel Alexander and Laura Blanche Sedberry Rogers. She married W.E. “Gene” Northcott on March 25, 1949, in Granger. They lived in Austin, Dallas, Wichita Falls and Denver, Colo. She was a homemaker. Before moving back to Thorndale in 1967, she worked as a secretary with the Texas Highway Department. She was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 6, 2020.
Survivors include a son, Gary A. Northcott of Thorndale; a daughter, Diane Hernandez of Thorndale; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three step- great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.