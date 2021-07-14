SALADO — Services with military honors for Howard Lamar Brunson, 74, of Salado will be held in private in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen .
Mr. Brunson died Thursday, July 1, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 18, 1946, in Memphis, Tenn., to Lois Howard and E.C. Brunson. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. He worked in civil service.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christy Lee Coleman of Salado.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Brunson of Salado; a daughter, Lorie McCallum of Belton; a sister, Charlotte Henson of League City; and six grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.