Service for John L. “Mann” Johnson Jr., 45, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple with the Rev. K-Rob Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in Bluebonnet Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Johnson died Thursday, March 24.
He was born April 16, 1976, in Temple to John L. and Patricia A. Whitfield Johnson. He graduated from Connally High School in Lacy Lakeview. He attended nursing school at McLennan Community College. He also served in the U.S. Navy for two years and Naval Reserves for six years. He later attended Technical State Technical College in Waco.
Survivors include his mother; his father; and his maternal grandmother.
Viewing and visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.