Herman “Buck” Wuebker
Herman “Buck” Wuebker of Chilton, Texas passed away peacefully on January 25, 2021 with his wife by his side. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, graveside services will be 10:30am Monday, February 1, 2021 in Mooreville Cemetery.
Herman was born the son of Herman Richard Wuebker Sr. and Emma Louise Thiele on November 24, 1944. He served in the Texas Army National Guard Airborne Division from 1965 to 1971, receiving an Honorable Discharge. Herman married Ann Nita Schiller on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1968, and they shared a marriage of love and devotion for 52 years. He worked as a firefighter for Waco Fire Department, General Dynamics, TX Dot, and for Falls County Soil Conservation, prior to becoming a full time farmer and rancher, which was the love of his life. Buck was a Dallas Cowboy Fan. He loved watching his sons Brian and Chris play high school football, cheering them on from the sideline. Buck looked forward to the first day of deer season. Before he and Nita married, he hunted with his dad and uncles. Later Buck started hunting in Comanche County where he and Nita spent many very cold days and nights camping and hunting, and spending his birthday and Thanksgiving at the deer camp every year. He and Nita enjoyed going to the deer lease, spending time with the kids. He also loved to dove hunt, always getting his limit, and providing a delicious meal of fried dove, the first day of season. Buck and Nita also enjoyed fishing together. Purchasing an old boat, early in their marriage, they went fishing on the Brazos River often.
Preceding Buck in death were parents, Herman and Emma Wuebker.
Left to cherish his memory is wife, Nita; sons, Brian Buck Wuebker and fiancé, Jamie Carter, of Chilton, Christopher Ryan Wuebker and wife, Chelsea, of Chilton; daughters, Samantha LaJuan Bryant, of Lucedale, Mississippi, Becky Ann Whitmire of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Jonathan Bryant, Jade Bryant, Cotton Reinke, Annie Reinke, Emma Wuebker, Cayleigh Wuebker, Nicholas Wuebker, Nathan Wuebker; great grandson, Jersey Elkhart; his trusty dog, Buddy; sisters, Wilma Westbrook and husband, John, of Robinson and Evelyn Farney and husband, Darrell, of Robinson; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Texas Home Health and Texas Home Hospice for their care the past 3 months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mooreville Cemetery, 263 CR 499A, Chilton, Texas 76632 or Chilton VFD, 2737 St Hwy 7, Chilton, Texas 76632.
Paid Obituary