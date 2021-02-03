ROSEBUD — Services for Nada Fay Niesen, 94, of Cego will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Cego Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Rejcek officiating.
Mrs. Niesen died Friday, Jan. 29, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 1, 1926, in Jennings, Okla., to William and Marguerite Lenz Ramey Sr. She graduated from Jennings High School. She married Willie Carl Niesen on Oct. 13, 1946. She worked for Chilton High School and Marlin Manufacturing. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Cego.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include four daughters, Carla Doles and Debra Niesen, both of Chilton, Betty Baca of Rosebud and Sue Mahler of Rogers; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.