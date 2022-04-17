BELTON — Private services for Weldon Aycock, 87, of Belton will be held with the Rev. Derrell Thompson and Gary Baxley officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Aycock died Saturday, April 16, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 12, 1935, to Milton Clarence “MC” and Pauline Clark Aycock in the Whitehall/Moffat community. He attended Temple High School and Temple College, and served two years in the Army. He married Nina Kathleen Levy. He worked for Texaco Inc. in Houston and Richmond, Va., for 26 years, retiring at age 55. He moved to Leon County and raised registered Longhorn cattle for 24 years, then moved back to the Temple/Belton area in 2009. He also coached youth league baseball for many years. He was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Ron Aycock of Houston; a daughter, Melissa Daly of Granbury; and a sister, Frances Graham of Temple.
Memorials may be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.