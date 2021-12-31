BELTON — Services for Kateryna Kulinich Williams, 34, of Harker Heights were held Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Williams died Sunday, Dec. 26, at a local hospital.
She was born March 22, 1987, in Ukraine to Yuriy Kulinich and Liliya Vassiliev. She served in the U.S. Army for more than 15 years and was a Purple Heart recipient.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Liliya and Michael Vassiliev of San Jose, Calif.; and a sister, Sasha Vassiliev of San Jose, Calif.