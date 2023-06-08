Mary Margaret Williamson Parsons
Mary Margaret Williamson Parsons, 77, of De Leon, passed peacefully from this life June 5, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was born April 13, 1946, in Temple, Texas to Wayne Laurel Williamson and Lila Mae Walker Williamson. Mary graduated from Temple High School in 1964.
Mary married Wayne T. Parsons II on October 5, 1973, in Temple at the 7th Street Methodist Church. Mary and Wayne raised their family in Temple and moved to De Loen in 1994 and made the community their home. Mary retired as a manager from Allsup’s convenience stores after many years of dedicated service. Mary was raised in the Church of Christ in Temple and was a devoted Christian. She enjoyed many hobbies such as golfing, reading, quilting, and gardening. She also loved to travel, and her favorite destination was Niagara Falls, a trip she enjoyed multiple times. Mary was a devoted wife, a loving and selfless mother, a doting grandmother, a special sister, and a loyal friend to many. All who knew and loved her will miss her sweet smile and kind soul.
Mary leaves behind a loving legacy in her family. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Wayne T. Parsons II; son, Brian Parsons; daughters, Lisa Constance (Gregg) and Karen Wilkerson; brother, Tracy Wayne Williamson; grandchildren, Christopher Young; Wesley Wilkerson, Landon Wilkerson, and Jacob Parsons; nephew, Shane Williamson; and mother-in-law, LaVelle Bowman Parsons. Mary has been reunited with her parents, Wayne and Lila Williamson; grandfather, Tracy Johnson Walker; and grandmother, Quida Mae Keeton Walker.
The Parsons family will receive friends for visitation Friday, June 9, 2023, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Nowlin Anders Funeral Home.
Graveside funeral services celebrating Mary’s life will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in Indian Creek Cemetery, Comanche, with grandson Wesley Wilkerson officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Chris Young, Landon Wilkerson, Wesley Wilkerson, Nicky Don Wilkerson, Gary Parsons and Jade Weaver. Jacob Parsons is an honorary pallbearer.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Baylor Scott and White Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center, 2401 S 31st St, Temple, TX 76508, in memory of Mary. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.
