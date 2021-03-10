Edsel Ray Kendricks, III
Mr. Edsel Ray Kendricks, III, 41, of Temple Texas passed away on March 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born on February 5, 1980 in Lampasas, Texas to Edsel Ray White Jr., and Donna Kay Hawkins.
He was raised in Lampasas and attended Lampasas schools. He had lived the past 25 years in Temple, Texas. Edsel was a member of a billiard and dart league. He had received numerous trophies and awards while pursuing these hobbies. However, his favorite was pool and he had traveled to Las Vegas for tournaments. Edsel’s cheerful attitude will be greatly missed. He was kindhearted with a gentle temperament. He was always there for anyone to lend a helping hand. Edsel was a man of few words, but always full of clever anecdotes.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Weldon Allen Cox.
Mr. Kendricks survivors include his mother, Donna Kay Hawkins of Temple, Texas, his father Edsel Ray White, Jr., of Kentucky, stepfather, Sam Cox of Lampasas, and stepfather, Chip Hawkins of Temple, Texas. He is also survived by sisters, Loma, Kayla, Joy and Brenda and brothers, Dustin, Kyle, Junior, Lesly and Bryan. There will be a visitation from 6-8 PM on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas, Texas.
Mr. Kendricks funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Loma, Kayla, Rob, Nick, Joe, and Willie.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Lampasas, Texas.
