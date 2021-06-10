BELTON — Services for Tisha Ann Christopher Reymundo, 46, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Reymundo died Friday, June 4.
She was born Dec. 25, 1974, to Linda Enderson and Jerry Christopher in Austin. She grew up in Rockdale and moved to Belton as a freshman in high school. She graduated from Belton High School in 1993. She worked in office administration most of her life.
Survivors include her husband of 12 years, Donny Reymundo; two daughters Kirsten McKenzie Miller and Julia Renee Miller; her mother, Linda Kingsley; a brother, John Christopher; a sister Amy Wilcox; and several grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon Monday at the funeral home.