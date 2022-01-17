GEORGETOWN — Services for Betty Lois Kaderka, 86, of Granger will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church in Georgetown.
Mrs. Kaderka died Tuesday, Jan. 4.
She was born on July 6, 1935, to Louis and Lou Ella Moon in Holland. She married Louis J. Kaderka on Sept. 24, 1949. She worked as a cook at the Granger Nursing Home, Will O’ Bell Nursing Home in Bartlett and Granger Personal Care.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 26, 2015.
Survivors include four sons, Donnie Kaderka and Leslie Kaderka, both of Granger, Harold Kaderka of Bartlett and Brian Kaderka of Georgetown; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church, 1500 County Road 120, Georgetown, TX 78626.
The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Georgetown is in charge of arrangements.