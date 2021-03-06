ROCKDALE — Services for Lena Garcia Inocencio, 76, of Thorndale will be 1:30 pm. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Inocencio died Monday, March 1, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Marble Falls to Margarito and Natalia Rodriguez Garcia. She married Pete Inocencio on Jan. 7, 1960, in Burnet. She worked at Carol’s.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Daniel Inocencio, Darryl Inocencio and Isaias Perez; three daughters, Paulinda Tomancak, Lorie Inocencio and Pamela Lopez; 33 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.