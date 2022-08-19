Services for Herman Soliz, 75, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Moody Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Herman Soliz, 75, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Moody Cemetery.
Mr. Soliz died Monday, Aug. 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 8, 1946, in Moody to Reynaldo and Maria Sauceda Soliz. He graduated from Moody High School in the early 1960s. He received an associate’s degree in business management from Blinn College. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. He worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 36 years. He was a member of the UTU railroad union. He attended the Methodist church in Moody.
Survivors include two sons, Brandon Soliz of Angleton and Jason Soliz of Belton; a brother, Johnny Soliz of Texas City; a sister, Mary Tamez of Belton; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.