HARKER HEIGHTS — Services for Kay McClain, 79, of Harker Heights, will be 5:30 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Mrs. McClain died Tuesday, Jan. 28.
She was born Sept. 7, 1943, to Laurie and Dorothy Johnston in Pueblo, Colo. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She worked as a teacher in Killeen High School.
Survivors include her husband, Vaughn McClain; a son, Kurt Toliver; two daughters, Kerry Toliver Abbott, and Kristi Toliver Breder; a brother, Tom Johnston; four grandchildren; and a great grandchild.
Visitation will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.