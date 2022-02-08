ROSEBUD — No services are planned for Lester Walker Sr., 90, of Rosebud.
Mr. Walker died Monday, Jan. 31, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 25, 1931, in Westphalia to Willie and Laverne Dillworth Walker. He lived most of his life in the Rosebud area. He worked for the city of Rosebud, and owned a lawn care business.
Survivors include two sons, Lester Walker Jr. of Arlington and Bobby Lee Walker of Abilene; a daughter, Evett Walker of Abilene; a sister, Mildred Moore of Odessa; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.