Dale R. Shultz
Dale R. Shultz, 62, of Copperas Cove, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove with burial following at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Dale was born on July 3, 1958 to the late Nelson and Stephanie Campbell Shultz in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1976. Dale was a ROTC graduate from Cumberland College in 1980. He then joined the United States Army and served for 12 years. He was an Army Aviator and loved to fly. While stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen, he met Renate Beer Murphree, the love of his life. They married September 1, 1989 at the Main Post Chapel. While serving he also received his Master’s Degree from the University of Oklahoma. Dale was in the reserves for another eight years to complete his 20 years of service. Dale worked a number of places before retiring in 2020 at the Director of Corporate Compliance at Baylor Scott & White. In his spare time, he enjoyed the gun range and working on his model trains. Dale loved his family and especially took pride in caring for his wife, Renate.
Dale is survived by his wife, Renate; children, Robert Murphree, Chris Murphree, Lester Murphree and wife, Rachel, Tommy Murphree and wife, Alissa; brother, Glenn Shultz and wife, Navonne; sister, Dianna Shultz; and seven grandchildren and one great grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Disabled American Veterans.
The family would like to thank the staff at Baylor Scott & White for their love and care during Dale’s illness.
Condolences may be left at vissfamilyfuneralhome.com
