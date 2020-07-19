Mr. Robert “Bobby” Rex Jones, 72, passed away, following a valiant fight against heart disease and diabetes, on July 15, 2020. A private graveside service, in Crawford Cemetery, will be Monday, July 20, 2020, with Shayne Embry officiating.
Bobby was born in Temple, Texas on November 6, 1947, to Frank and Fleeta Jones. He graduated from Temple High School and attended Temple College. He married Patricia Roberts, in 1997, and they enjoyed 23 years of love and friendship. Bobby worked at the Veteran’s Administration and operated his own construction business, as well. He and and Pat moved to Moffat, Texas and Crawford, Texas, to enjoy their retirement years. Bobby took great pleasure in spending time with his family, his beloved cat, Tigger, cooking spicy food, gardening on his farm, and watching movies with his loving wife, Pat.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parent, Frank and Fleeta Jones, of Temple, and brothers, Billy Jones and Teddy Jones.
Survivors include wife, Pat Jones, of Crawford; daughter; Neely Jones, of Temple; stepdaughter, Rhea Bell, of Belton; sisters, Jean Heers, of Faribault, Minnesota, and Barbara St. John LaBaw, of Austin.
The family would like to thank the 3E cardiac wing at Providence Hospital; Community Hospice of Texas; and Dr. Charles Jahrmarkt; Dr. Charles Sholtz III and his special nurse, Margaret George; Dr. Charles Stern; and the caring staff and doctors at Scott and White Fish Pond Clinic, who were friends to Bobby for many years.
