Services for Eric Leron Stewart, 59, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Stewart died Thursday, Sept. 2, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Aug. 21, 1962, in St. Louis, Mo., to Jerry and Fannie Stewart. He graduated from O’Fallon Technical in O’Fallon, Mo. He served in the Army, and worked for the VA hospital system in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Stewart of Temple; five children, Eric Leron Stewart Jr., Jordie Kenneth Emmanual Stewart, Erica Lee Montisa Stewart, Gwendolyn Lashay Stewart and Sheila Delisa Martinez, all of Temple; seven siblings, Jerry Stewart Jr., Sandra Stewart, Denise Walker, Connie Walker and Lisa Grant, all of Shreveport, La., Anthony Stewart of Rosamond, Calif., and James Walker of South Carolina; and 15 grandchildren.
The body will will be available for viewing 4-9 p.m. at the funeral home.