ROCKDALE — Services for Alvin John Wilganowski, 79, of Rockdale and formerly of Bremond will be 11 a.m. Friday in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bremond with the Rev. Celso Yu officiating.
Mr. Wilganowski died Sunday, May 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 8, 1942, near Bremond to Joseph Ike and Mary Christine Wachel Wilganowski. He graduated from Bremond High School in 1960. He married Janis Flanagan in 1965 in Bremond. He worked in the metal service department for Alcoa in Rockdale for 32 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; two daughters, Angie Wilganowski and Ashlie Blair, both of Montgomery; a sister, Bernadine Kitchen of Grand Prairie; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the cemetery.