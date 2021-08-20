Steve Alvin Dowd
Steve Alvin Dowd, 75, of Davilla passed away on August 15, 2021, at his residence.
A graveside service for Steve will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 1 pm at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. A visitation for Steve will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton.
Steve Dowd was born on March 4, 1946, to Wilbur and Esther Dowd in Madisonville, Texas. Steve enlisted into the Navy in 1964 and served our country until 1967. He worked as a general manager at the Sunset Inn until his retirement in 2007.
Steve is survived by his wife, LaNell Dowd of Davilla; his two sisters, Betty Jean Edwards of Tomball and Jody Stasney of Highlands; his three daughters, Kim Dowd of Academy, Sherry Ayres of Davilla and Donna Anzaldua of Brazoria; his two sons-in-law, Bonz Ayres of Davilla and Roy Anzaldua of Brazoria; his cousin, Mary Ann Florian of Rosenberg; his four grandchildren, Cody Krueger, Sean Krueger, both of Brazoria, Taylor Charnock of Temple, Emily Zamora of Fredericksburg; and his great grandchild, Deegan Charnock of Temple.
He is preceded in death by his mom and dad, Esther and Wilber Dowd; his sister, Charlene Dowd; and his grandson, Cole Petty.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Paid Obituary