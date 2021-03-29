QUINLIN — Services for William Oscar “Bill” Lewis, 66, of Rowlett and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Lakeshore Church in Rockwall.
Mr. Lewis died Tuesday, March 23, in Dallas.
He was born Nov. 6, 1954, in Yokohama, Japan, to Charles Lynn and Tsuneko “Janet” Kawano Lewis. He graduated from Cedar Cliff High School in Pennsylvania in 1972. He attended Ohio State University. He graduated from the Central Texas Police Academy in 1975. He married Brenda Terrell in 1977. He later married Pat Sutton in 1988. He was a police officer with the Killeen Police Department, Harker Heights Police Department and Temple Police Department.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Brock Lewis of Hemet, Calif.; a daughter, Tabetha Lewis of Troy; his mother; a brother, Bruce Lewis of Arkansas; a sister, Norma Lewis of New Mexico; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Quinlan Funeral Home in Quinlan is in charge of arrangements.