Services for Shirley Von Gonten, 80, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery in Rogers.
Mrs. Von Gonten died Wednesday, June 21, at a Hutto care center.
She was born Aug. 28, 1942 in Austin to George and Corine Boatright Moreland. She worked as an executive assistant for many years and retired from Atos-Schlumberger in Austin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Von Gonten; and a daughter, Melissa H. Von Gonten.
Survivors include three daughters, Cindy Villarreal and Jennifer Maple, both of Pflugerville, and Rhonda Latham of Bradenton, Fla.; two brothers, Bobby Moreland of Pflugerville and Bennie Moreland; two sisters, Nancy Townley of Round Rock and Carolyn Carter of Kyle; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.