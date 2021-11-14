Marilyn Lewis Havranek
Marilyn Lewis Havranek, age 56, of Temple, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at a local hospital. She was born on March 18, 1965 in Temple the daughter of Richard and Betty Lewis.
Marilyn will lie in state on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 12:00pm (noon) until the time of Rosary at 6:30pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76502.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 1018 S. 9th St. Temple, Texas 76504. Interment will be private.
Marilyn graduated from Belton High School where she was a twirler for the Marching 100 Band for four years. She obtained a degree in Radiologic Technology from McLennan Community College and went on to work at Baylor Scott and White ER in Temple and Breckenridge Hospital ER in Austin. She advanced in her field to become a Special Procedures Cath-Lab Technician. For the last 10 years Marilyn worked in the family business as an administrative assistant in the office.
She is preceded in death by her father Richard Lewis.
She is survived by her mother Betty Lewis of Temple, a brother Richard L. Lewis, Jr. of Temple, a sister Lori Oliphint of Temple, daughters Leanne Dahse and Rachel Havranek, and nephews Samuel Ethan Overstreet and Michael Lewis.
