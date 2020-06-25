KILLEEN — Services for Rose Ella Davis, 68, of Temple are pending with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Davis died Friday June 19, in Temple.
Updated: June 25, 2020 @ 4:33 am
