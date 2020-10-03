Services for Sheri Cae Strong, 52, of Belton will be private.
Mrs. Strong died Tuesday, Sept. 29, at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 27, 1968, in Stuttgart, Germany, to Tillman and Belva Barrington.
Sheri was preceded in death by her husband, James Strong.
Survivors include a daughter, Heather Cassidy of Tyler; her mother of Belton; a brother, Roger Barrington of Friendswood; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Celebrate Recovery, 3205 Oakview Dr., Temple, TX 76502.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.