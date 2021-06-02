Services for Matthew Diaz, 25, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Diaz died Sunday, May 16.
He was born July 13, 1995, in Temple to Teresa Cardenas and Eluid Almeida. He earned his GED in 2015 and was working toward being a certified barber. He worked as a carpenter at Wilsonart.
Survivors include two daughters, Aubrey Nevaeh Diaz and Nadia Tiana Diaz, both of Temple; his parents of Temple; three sisters, Nancy Torres of Belton, Crystal Hernandez of Temple and Fatima Diaz of Victorville, Calif.; and four brothers, Miguel Cardenas, Anthony Diaz and David Huete all of Temple, and Jacob Diaz of Victorville, Calif.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.