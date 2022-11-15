Randy Caldwell
June 15, 1968 - Nov. 11, 2022
Randall (Randy) Ward Caldwell, loving husband, and father, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the age of 54 in Temple, Texas.
Please join The Caldwell Family in Celebrating the Life of Randy Caldwell at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas at 1:00 o’clock PM, Wednesday November 16th, 2022.
Born on June 15, 1968, in Emporia, Kansas, Randy was the youngest son of Darrell and Marty Caldwell. After graduating from Texas State University in 1993 and beginning his entrepreneurial journey in San Marcos, TX, he found his home as a business owner and community member in Temple, Texas in 1996.
In July 2000 Randy met the love of his life, Kara, and proposed that Christmas amidst a beautiful Colorado winter wonderland. He was a proud and devoted dad to their three amazing children, Caden, Carinna, and Cooper. Whether helping with schoolwork, coaching their sports teams, teaching them about running a business, or playing flashlight hide-and-seek, he delighted in spending time with his kids and serving his family. He loved the outdoors, fishing, vacationing in Colorado, and searching for the next adventure.
A man of compassion coupled with a wonderful sense of humor, Randy was known for his quick wit, fierce loyalty, generous spirit, and love of a good prank. Family, friends, business associates, and employees alike knew they could always depend on Randy. With wisdom, patience, and kindness, he lived his faith in service of others. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
Randy is survived by his wife, Kara; children, Caden, Carinna, and Cooper; parents, Darrell and Marty Caldwell; brother, Jeff Caldwell; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations and/or condolences to Randy’s children may be made at www.dossmanfh.com/obituary/randall-randy-caldwell
Services under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, Texas.
