Services for Lenore Vittetoe, 97, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Vittetoe died Saturday, March 18, in Marlin.
She was born March 24, 1925, in Qulin, Mo., the daughter of Isaac Albert and Belvey Watters Brackin. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Claude Vittetoe; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Don Vittetoe of Temple; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.