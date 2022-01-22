Will Lofton Rodriguez
Will Lofton Rodriguez, age 59, of North Carolina, passed away in his home on January 5th, 2022.
Will was a tried-and-true proud American who fought for and upheld freedom for all. He was born in Rocky Mount, NC, on September 24th, 1962, to Rodney J Rodriguez and Dorothy Alice Taylor Rodriguez. He was raised in Richmond, VA, and moved back to Rocky Mount in his teens, where he graduated from high school. Will worked as a tobacco farmer as a teenager and then served in the US Army and National Guard for a total of 18 years. After completing his military career, he was able to travel coast to coast by doing what he loved the most, truck driving. Will joked, laughed, and was always cheerful. He helped everyone in need and enjoyed doing so. He loved to BBQ for everyone and had a great love for people and animals alike.
Will is preceded in death by his parents, Rodney J Rodriguez and Dorothy T Rodriguez;
his son, Adan Colby Rodriguez of Temple, TX; sister,
Margaret Patrick; nephew, Jeremiah Patrick; uncle, Woodrow Rodriguez; father-in-law, Alfonso Lopez Sr.; and Bandit and Libby Rodriguez.
He is survived by his loving sister, Elizabeth A Rodriguez of Hickory, NC, and her two sons, Alex Haynie of Atlanta, GA, and Nicholas Alford of Panama City, FL; his ex-wife, Diane Rodriguez; stepdaughter, Tara Postrero; stepsons, Quincy and Shaun Amador all from the fine state of Texas; ex-wife, Elizabeth Simmons; and a countless number of friends. He will be dearly missed; may his memory be a blessing always.
Paid Obituary