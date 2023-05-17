Services for Gary Loyd Moore, 66, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Little River United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in Reeds Lake Cemetery near Little River-Academy.
Mr. Moore died Saturday, May 6, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 16, 1956, to Hugh Loyd Moore and Alta Delano Quinn in Bell County. He grew up in West Virginia and moved back to Texas. He was a licensed electrician and worked for more than 30 years at Amos Electric.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Sherry McCray Moore; three daughters, Allison Crowell, Sarah Hogan and Jenna Moore; two brothers, Larry Miller and Steven Miller; a sister, Pam Smith; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.