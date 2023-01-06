Services for Mary Elizabeth Melton Dixon Raper, 82, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
Mrs. Raper died Monday, Dec. 26, at her residence.
She was born Apr. 11, 1940, to Samuel Newton Melton and Ruth Adalia Fahnstrom in Austin. She graduated from Temple High School in 1958 and became a licensed vocational nurse. She worked at King’s Daughter’s Hospital as a floor and ER nurse; and worked at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in the cancer center. She was a member of Heights Baptist Church in Temple and volunteered at Feed My Sheep. She married John C. Raper Jr. on July 25, 1986.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Chris Dixon and Keith Dixon; a daughter, Kelli Dixon; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.