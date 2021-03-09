BELTON — Services for Sonia Garcia, 70, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Her body will be cremated.
She died Sunday, March 7, at a local nursing home.
She was born March 5, 1951, in Santurce, Puerto Rico, to Emilia Colón and Manuel Santiago. She was a nurse in Puerto Rico.
Survivors include two daughters, Lizbetthe Rodriguez of Killeen and Lyzzamarie Osorio of Missouri; two sisters, Maritza Santiago and Gilda Santiago, both of Bayamon, Puerto Rico; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.