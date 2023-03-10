COPPELL — Services for LaRue Bailey Diddle, 99, of Bedford will be 11 a.m. March 25 at Parc Place Retirement Community in Bedford.
Private burial will be in the Moody Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Diddle died Monday, Feb. 27.
She was born Sept. 7, 1923, in Mooday to Grover and Edna Baggett Bailey. She graduated from Moody High School as in 1941. She married Jake Calvin Diddle on Oct. 11, 1941. She worked for the First National Bank of Moody for three years during World War II. She later worked as the secretary to the head of the agronomy department at Texas A&M University in College State. They later lived in Breckenridge, Victoria and the Dallas area before retiring to Lake Belton. In Irving and Belton, She worked as a real estate broker. She was voted Realtor of the Year in 1986, and served as president of the Temple-Belton Board of Realtors in 1988. She was a member of St Luke’s Episcopal Church before moving to Bedford in 2011. She was a member of the American Prisoners of War Organization, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Daughters of the American Revolution, Women’s Wednesday Club and Senior Fellowship Bridge Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, James Diddle; a daughter, Trudi Diddle Free; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to City Point United Methodist Church in North Richland Hills.
Rolling Oaks Funeral Home of Coppell is in charge of arrangements.