Services for Cecelia June “Susie” Hassell, 74, of Nolanville will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Hassell died Sunday, Oct. 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 27, 1948, to Samual Callender and Christine Edwards in Louisville, Ky. She married Bobby Hassell on July 15, 1992.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Rick Kilgore and Steven Kilgore; two daughters, Pam Sims and Rachel Philips; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Tempe is in charge of arrangements.