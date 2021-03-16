Services for Jose M. Quinteros, 73, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Mr. Quinteros died March 9 in Temple.
He was born March 31, 1947, in Temple to Margarita Martinez and Francisco Quinteros Sr. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He received a Purple Heart. He married Irma Reyes in July 1986. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. He also was a truck driver for Melanes, Merit, Great Western, Celadon and Bernardo Quinteros Trucking. He owned Quinteros Hot Shot.
Survivors include two sisters, Mary Quinteros of El Paso and Mary Frances Tallouzi of Albuquerque, N.M.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.