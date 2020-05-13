Services for Sheraton Shermane “Big Dawg” Henderson, 46, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. George Feagin and the Rev. D.L. Jackson officiating.
Burial will be in Milano Community Cemetery.
Mr. Henderson died Sunday, May 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 26, 1973, in Rockdale to Sandra Dykes and Jackie Henderson. He attended Milano Elementary School in Milano and graduated from Temple High School. He was a member of Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple.
Survivors include a son, Tyjharon McCorkle of Temple; two brothers, Derrick Henderson of Kansas and Rod’shea Jones of Milano; a sister, Leah Carlton of Oklahoma; and his mother, Sandra Grant of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.