Services for Betty Rachelle Burns, 54, of Harker Heights will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Burns died Sunday, June 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 11, 1966, in Norfolk, Va., to Harold and Patricia Knight Ratliff. She studied nursing in Calfiornia, and moved to Bell County over 30 years ago. She worked as a bartender in Harker Heights for many years. She married Jeff Burns two years ago.
She was preceded in death by a son, Justin Young; and a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of Harker Heights; a son, Jordan Young of Copperas Cove; two daughters, Krystle York and Olivia Brown, both of Jarrell; her father, Harold Ratliff of Virginia Beach, Va.; a brother, Darrell Ratliff of Harker Heights; two sisters, Jennifer Norwood of Harker Heights and Sabrena Ratliff-Mailloux of Virginia Beach; and 12 grandchildren.