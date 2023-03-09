Services for William King Sr., 83, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with the Rev. Shelton C. Rhodes and James P. Weaver officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Mr. King died Tuesday, Feb. 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 17, 1939, to Eugene and Birdy B. King in Granger. He married Mary Ann Jackson on May 12, 1966. He was a member of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple, serving on the usher board, brotherhood, sanctuary choir, Church building maintenance and food service.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and daughter, Karen Griffen.
Survivors include two sons, William King Jr., and Will Jackson; a daughter, Rosemary Brent; three sisters, Vina Mae Wilkerson, Gloria Dean, and Thessa Gray; three brothers, Bobbie Joe King, Melvin King, and Charles King; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.