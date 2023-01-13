No services are planned for Barry L. Wilson, 67, of Katy and formerly of Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Wilson died Tuesday, Jan, 10, at a Houston hospital.
He was born April 25, 1955, to William Henry Washington and Mary Margaret Wilson in Temple. He attended Harris High School and graduated from Belton High School in Belton. He later graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton with a degree in business management. He married Phyllis Snulligan on May 25, 1991. He was a member of Lakewood Church in Houston. He worked for United Airlines.
Survivors include his wife of Katy; a stepson, Shane Johnson of Katy; a stepdaughter, Jessica Hewitt of Katy; four brothers, Johnny Washington of Round Rock, William Washington Jr. of Cibolo, James Washington of Bryan and Mathew Washington of Houston; three sisters, Marion Wilson of Temple, Lenda Davis of Houston and Sandra Edwards of Caldwell; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.