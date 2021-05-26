Services for Claude Darrell “CD” Waters, 92, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Waters died Monday, May 24, at his residence.
He was born July 13, 1928, in Taylor to Claude and Elender Waters. He attended Temple schools. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Jeanette Barrera on Dec. 11, 1987, in Temple. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. He was a member of the Masons, the Shriners and Eastern Star.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three children, Carlon Pate Gerke of Bryan, James Pate of McKenzie, Tenn., and Chuck Parker of Temple.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.