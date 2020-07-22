CAMERON — Services for Pedro Luna Gonzales, 76, of Buckholts will be private.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery.
Mr. Gonzales died Monday, July 20, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 23, 1944, in Rocksprings to Jose and Rebecca Luna Gonzales. He was a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa, in 2012.
Survivors include two daughters, Dolores Gonzales of Temple and Regina Avila of Clute; a brother, Joe Gonzales of Buckholts; and two sisters, Lupe Banda of Dallas and Mary Trevino of Buckholts.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.