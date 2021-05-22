Services for Janett Poe Spence, 89, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Spence died Thursday, May 20, at a Temple hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Rain with thunderstorms by evening. High 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: May 22, 2021 @ 2:10 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.