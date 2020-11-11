Services for Cleveland “Pops” Chestnut Jr., 66, of Temple will be noon Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Michael Joe Thomas officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Chestnut died Friday, Nov. 6, at his residence.
He was born June 14, 1954, in Temple to Cleveland Chestnut Sr. and Viola Hubbard Buster. He attended schools in Temple. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple.
Survivors include a son, Howard Thomas of Temple; two brothers, Ira Lee Chestnut and Rickey Lynn Chestnut, both of Temple; two sisters, Julia Mae Robinson of Killeen and Jimmie Evelyn Smith of Pendleton; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.