Services for Cristina Marie Canul, 30, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Canul died Sunday, Sept. 25, in Harker Heights.
She was born Dec. 30, 1991, to John Canul and Monica Gutierrez in Temple. She attended Temple High School and obtained her Clinical Medical Assistant certification at Temple College. For work she was a housekeeper at Hilton Garden Inn and other facilities, starting her own business “Pure Cleanliness” in 2021.
Survivors include her parents; three children, Allen Obrian Mcvade, Andrae McKinley Mcvade and Ambree Estelle Mcvade; a brother, Emilio Lorenzo Canul; and six sisters, Maria Emelia Canul, Maya Juliana Canul, Gabriela Seleese Canul, Carina Ycenia Canul, Stella Canul and Camille Canul.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today in the Kevarly Chapel at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home.
The funeral home is in charge of arrangements.