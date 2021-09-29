Cedrick (“Ced”) DeWayne Ellis
Mr. Cedrick DeWayne Ellis, 42, of Lancaster, TX, departed this life on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Lancaster. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at St. James United Methodist Church, Temple, TX. BURIAL to follow at Temple Garden of Memories, Temple. VISITATION: 2 – 6 p.m., Friday, Oct 1, 2021, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home.
Cedrick was born February 15, 1979, to Gary Hawkins and Shirley Ann Rutledge in Temple, TX. He was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church, Temple, TX, for many years. He graduated from Temple High School in 1997; received a Bachelor of Business Administration at Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX in 2001; and received a master’s degree from Dallas Baptist University. Cedrick crossed Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Xi Beta Lambda Chapter (Key 591) in Temple, Texas, Dec. 14, 2002. Cedrick served in the United States Army from 2001-2006, excelling to the rank of Sergeant, and was awarded many medals and ribbons. He worked for Conway Freight in Virginia, transferred to Dallas, TX, and served as HR Manager from 2006-2018. He was presently working for GEODIS Logistics as HR Manager since 2018.
Cedrick was a natural comedian, loved his dog, Phoenix, lifting weights, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his father, Gary Hawkins of San Antonio; his mother, Shirley Ann Rutledge of Temple; brother, Marcus Rutledge of Temple; two sisters, Tiffani Hawkins of Houston, and Yolanda Rutledge of Temple; his dog, Phoenix; and a host of relatives and friends.
