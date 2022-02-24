Services for Lillie Marie Evans White, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church in Temple with the Rev. Allen D. Edwards officiating.
Mrs. White died Monday, Jan. 24, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Oakwood to Willie Emanuel and Connor Evans. She attended school in St. Paul/Shiloh school district. She was a member of Saint Paul Shiloh African Methodist Episcopal Church in Oakwood. She married Master Sgt. Raymond White in 1958 in Temple. In 1960, she joined Wayman Chapel African Methodist Church, where she was active in the Heroines of Jericho, ECB Lequey Missionary Society, and served as a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Friendship House choir. She also helped organize the first black Girl Scout troop in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Joey White; two daughters, Susan White-Degrate and Lydia White-Baker; and one grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Valery Lamar of Fayetteville, N.C.; a son, Michael White of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.