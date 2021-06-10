ROSEBUD — Services for Deborah Lynn Neal Root-Pfrommer, 75, of Chilton, will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Old West Cowboy Church in Robinson.
Mrs. Root-Pfrommer died Saturday, May 29, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 14, 1945, in Buffalo, N.Y. to Charles and Rita Hilderbrandt Neal. She received most of her education in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in 1987. She specialized in neurology and psychiatry. She married James Michael Pfrommer on Sept. 5, 1998. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include a sister, Amanda Moses of Stilwell, Kan.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.