Florine Peters Curry
Florine Peters Curry, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 in a local hospital at the age of 87. She was born on August 23rd, 1933 in Temple, TX to the late Luther M. and Norah Peters. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert Phillips (Bob) Curry and is survived by her daughter, Amanda Curry, and by her son, Matt Curry and his wife, Debbie; grandchildren Cat Williams and her husband, Michael, Allison McKenzie and her husband, Trey, and Garrett Curry and his fiancé, Katie Hunt; brother-in-law, Horace Curry and his wife, Dana; and nephews Kevin Curry and Scott Curry.
During her life Flo was many things…a student, a teacher, a farmer, a volunteer, a philanthropist, a devoted church member…but most of all she was someone you were proud to call a friend. She graduated from Temple High School in 1950 and attended Texas State College for Women in Denton, TX, where she graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics and Journalism. She married Bob on February 4th, 1956 in Temple. They lived in Casper, Wyoming and Denver, Colorado before settling in Temple in 1964.
Flo started her teaching career in Temple with the 5th grade class at Thornton Elementary School and finished at Temple High School teaching Home Economics. She loved being a teacher but never stopped being a student. She filled her house with books, often reading two or three at the same time, traveled extensively and even audited classes at UMHB. She almost always had a ready answer for any question you asked but, if she didn’t, she would spend hours searching until she found one she could share with you.
Flo eventually retired from teaching to become a full-time farmer. Even as a little girl she loved the land and the things that grew on it and her childhood dream was to one day have a farm of her own. She and Bob worked hard to make that dream come true, finally settling on a beautiful piece of land just outside of Temple. She raised fat, healthy cattle there for many years and was eagerly anticipating the next crop of calves when she left us.
Flo never gave up farming, but as the years passed, she became more and more involved in her church and developed a passion for giving back to her community. She began at Christ Episcopal Church by making costumes for the Christmas pageants and through the years participated in numerous ministries including the Altar Guild, Potluck Fellowship, Adult Forum, Prayer Shawl, and Host for Small Group. She was a founding member of the Racial Justice Team, a Shepherd for Christ Church Caring, a Vestry member and was especially honored to be a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King. She also spent countless hours volunteering with Tuesday Solace and Feed My Sheep and delivering for the local Meals on Wheels. Later in life she combined her love of family and history into a research project that ultimately led to her membership in the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter.
Flo always welcomed new friends into her circle. She enjoyed being with people and was genuinely interested in all aspects of their lives. She loved entertaining, feeding friends and strangers alike. She rarely turned down a party invitation, but she also cherished the quieter times she spent with small groups of her close friends and family. Food was Flo’s favorite way to show people how much she cared but her real gift was how she made people feel loved and valued by truly listening to what they had to say and being there when they needed someone to lean on.
Many people were impacted by Flo’s generous heart. Whether it was a visit to someone in a hospital or nursing home to brighten their day; whether it was dropping by with a bottle of wine and her famous Santa Fe Stew to cheer someone up; whether it was an encouraging note or phone call to someone who was struggling just to let them know she was thinking about them; whether it was inviting people into her home in the spirit of gathering and celebrating life, Flo will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The world is surely emptier without her but is a much better place for her having been in it.
Services and burial will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled for some time later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels Central Texas at donate.mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org
or mail to: 3227 East 5th Street, Austin, TX 78702; the Bell County Salvation Army at
give.salvationarmytexas.org or
mail to: 419 West Avenue G, Temple, TX 76504; or in her honor to a charity of your choice. You are invited to share messages, memories and photos on her Scanio-Harper Funeral Home memorial page.
Paid Obituary