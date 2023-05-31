Nicholas Gage Ramirez
Nicholas Gage Ramirez, (23) of Belton Texas, Died on Friday, May 26th, 2023, in Temple Texas.
He was born on January 7th, 2000, in Temple Texas to Jessie and Kristi Ramirez.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 1st, 2023, from 6-8 pm at Dossman Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be Friday, June 2nd, 2023, at 11 am at Temple Bible Church in Temple Texas. Pastor Tim Cartwright Officiating.
Immediately following Funeral Service there will be a repast at Temple Bible Church, in the Creekside Building.
We mourn the untimely passing of Nicholas Ramirez, a bright and accomplished individual who touched the lives of many. Nicholas, a proud graduate of Temple High School, made a name for himself on the varsity basketball team, showcasing his exceptional skills and leadership qualities. continuing his athletic pursuits, he attended North Park University, where he continued to excel on the basketball court, leaving an indelible mark on the university community. In addition to his sporting achievements, Nicholas was a budding entrepreneur who had recently launched a successful business, exemplifying his drive and ambition. He held his family and teammates dear to his heart, cherishing the love and support they provided. Nicholas Ramirez will be remembered as an extraordinary athlete, a dedicated businessman, and a cherished friend and family member. His legacy will continue to inspire all those who had the privilege to knowing him.
He is survived by his Parents; Jesse and Kristi Ramirez, his Brother Sabain Hill, Maternal Grandfather Robert and Mary Lou Gonzalez, Maternal Grandmother Christina Roy and Pena, Paternal Grandfather Jesse and Angie Ramirez, Paternal Grandmother Tina and Leo Salazar, Great Grandfather Charlie Vasquez, Great Grandfather Jessie Ramirez, four Aunts, 2 Uncles, numerous Cousins, family members and teammates.
Nicholas was preceded in death by Great Grandmothers; Mildred Vasquez, Martha Ramirez, Great Grandparents; Raymond and Cuca Lopez, Gabriel and Emma Gonzales, and Godmother Erma Lopez
Pallbearers; Sabain Hill, Davion Curtis, Chris Minter, Travell Latouche, Dion Washington, Marquese Whit-field, Kameron Gossett, Xavier Johnson, and Jacob Rios.
Honorary Pallbearers; Logan Hicks, Michael Ramirez, BJ Sculark, Isaiah Saunders, Jordan Russell, Ruben Freeman, Devin Canales, James Lauscar, Chaz Vriseno, Carlton Shanks, Sterling Brown, Trey Curtis, Arius Brown, Zach Rouseau, Joe Johnson, and Aston Logan.
