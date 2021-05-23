Services for Janett Spence, 89, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Spence died Thursday, May 20, in Temple.
She was born Aug. 31, 1931, in Flat to Archie Flinn and Beulah Belle Poe. She attended school in Flat. She married Ralph Spence on Sept. 20, 1949, in Moody. She worked for Temple ISD and Pepsi Cola Bottling Co.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 22, 2011; a daughter, Ann Spence in 1993; and a son, James Spence in 2016.
Survivors include two daughters, Drenda Capps of Temple and Sherry Purcella of Salado; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1102 S. 35th St., Temple, TX 76504; or any charity.